Aditya Birla SL Treasury Optimizer - Ret (G)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3420.34
NAV 09 Mar 2018 329.37 0.02
(0.01%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 6660.03
6660.03
52-WEEk 6660.03
8757.52

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 17.11 3.84 2.36 6.68 8.27
Sensex -0.3 -1.91 4.63 16.24 16.3
Nifty -1.26 -1.22 3.95 15.68 17.93

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL Treasury Optimizer - Ret (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G) 13801.91 18.05 -2.27 0.15 2.04 5.97
Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G) 12847.42 19.17 3.61 2.24 2.93 6.41
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G) 10322.87 13.65 4.22 2.94 3.60 6.50
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G) 10174.20 16.52 5.85 4.07 4.47 6.45
Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G) 9412.32 19.92 5.32 5.42 5.93 8.92
Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3420.34 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 18 Apr 02
Fund Manager Maneesh Dangi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.12
Certificate of Deposits 2.81
Commercial Paper 2.21
Corporate Debts 64.58
Govt. Securities 20.77
Net CA & Others 3.83
Reverse Repo 1.00
ZCB 4.69
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com