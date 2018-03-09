Aditya Birla SL Treasury Optimizer - Ret (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Short Term Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|3420.34
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|329.37
|0.02
(0.01%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|6660.03
|
|6660.03
|52-WEEk
|6660.03
|
|8757.52
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Aditya Birla SL Treasury Optimizer - Ret (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G)
|13801.91
|18.05
|-2.27
|0.15
|2.04
|5.97
|Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|12847.42
|19.17
|3.61
|2.24
|2.93
|6.41
|UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G)
|10322.87
|13.65
|4.22
|2.94
|3.60
|6.50
|HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G)
|10174.20
|16.52
|5.85
|4.07
|4.47
|6.45
|Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G)
|9412.32
|19.92
|5.32
|5.42
|5.93
|8.92
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Short Term Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|3420.34 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|18 Apr 02
|Fund Manager
|Maneesh Dangi
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com