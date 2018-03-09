Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.47 Auto Ancillaries 0.94 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 6.23 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.77 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.15 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.83 Banks - Private Sector 3.04 Banks - Public Sector 2.80 › More