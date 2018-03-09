JUST IN

LIC MF Balanced Fund - (D)

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 26.93
NAV 09 Mar 2018 14.26 -0.02
(-0.14%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 96.67
305.43

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 3.35 6.63 1.53
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.3 -1.27 3.9 15.63 17.88

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Balanced
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 26.93 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 01 Jan 91
Fund Manager Ramnath Venkateswara

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.10 (Rs) 17-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 13.84
Corporate Debts 7.77
Equity 68.40
Govt. Securities 4.80
Net CA & Others 0.34
T Bills 4.85
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.08
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.11
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.74
Banks - Private Sector 5.33
Banks - Public Sector 8.09
Castings & Forgings 1.46
Cement - North India 1.45
Chemicals 3.09
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Tata Power Co. 3.62
Punjab Natl.Bank 3.42
Sun Pharma.Inds. 3.37
Bharti Airtel 3.32
Tech Mahindra 2.94
NTPC 2.74
KNR Construct. 2.38
ICICI Bank 2.31
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com