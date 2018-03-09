JUST IN

Kotak Bond - Short Term Plan (D)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 298.97
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.16 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 7311.10
10198.31

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.89 4.63 2.66 5.4 7.4
Sensex -0.31 -1.92 4.62 16.23 16.29
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.95 15.69 17.94

Competitors of Kotak Bond - Short Term Plan (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 298.97 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Apr 02
Fund Manager Deepak Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.03 (Rs) 12-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.02
Certificate of Deposits 1.81
Corporate Debts 78.07
Govt. Securities 12.92
Net CA & Others 3.51
ZCB 3.67
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com