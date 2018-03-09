Kotak Bond - Short Term Plan (D)
|Fund Class
|Short Term Income Funds
|Fund House
|Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|298.97
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.16
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|7311.10
|
|10198.31
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Kotak Bond - Short Term Plan (D) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H)
|13801.91
|18.05
|-2.26
|0.15
|2.04
|5.97
|UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q)
|10322.87
|13.65
|4.23
|2.93
|3.60
|6.49
|HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D)
|10174.20
|16.54
|5.86
|4.08
|4.47
|6.45
|Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic)
|6589.15
|14.41
|3.74
|2.23
|2.61
|5.52
|IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic)
|6378.67
|17.41
|3.27
|2.55
|3.10
|5.78
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Short Term Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|298.97 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|22 Apr 02
|Fund Manager
|Deepak Agrawal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.03 (Rs) 12-02-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,
27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.
Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455
Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website: www.kotakmutual.com