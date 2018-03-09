JM Short Term Fund - Regular (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Short Term Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|JM Financial Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|27.66
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|33.09
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|30.97
|
|34.43
Trailing Returns
Competitors of JM Short Term Fund - Regular (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G)
|13801.91
|18.05
|-2.27
|0.15
|2.04
|5.97
|Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|12847.42
|19.17
|3.61
|2.24
|2.93
|6.41
|UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G)
|10322.87
|13.65
|4.22
|2.94
|3.60
|6.50
|HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G)
|10174.20
|16.52
|5.85
|4.07
|4.47
|6.45
|Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G)
|9412.32
|19.92
|5.32
|5.42
|5.93
|8.92
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Short Term Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|27.66 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|18 Jun 02
|Fund Manager
|Vikas Agrawal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
JM Capital Management Ltd,
Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.
Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388
Email: investor@jmfinancial.in
Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com