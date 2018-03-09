JUST IN

Sundaram Select Focus - (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1005.10
NAV 09 Mar 2018 160.56 0.18
(0.11%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 453.47
681.28

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.94 20.21 6.84
Sensex -0.32 -1.93 4.6 16.21 16.28
Nifty -1.25 -1.22 3.96 15.69 17.94

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1005.10 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 24 Jun 02
Fund Manager Rahul Baijal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 5.15
Derivatives 1.33
Derivatives - Stock Future 1.79
Equity 95.12
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.11
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.29
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.08
Banks - Private Sector 26.11
Banks - Public Sector 1.54
Cement - North India 1.77
Cigarettes 4.41
Computers - Software - Large 7.92
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
ICICI Bank 9.23
HDFC Bank 9.11
H D F C 6.24
Reliance Inds. 5.71
Infosys 5.45
ITC 4.41
Larsen & Toubro 3.96
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.84
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sundaram Asset Management Company Ltd,

Sundaram Towers 2nd Floor
46 White Road Royapettah
Chennai 600 014

Phone: 044-2858 3362 / 3367 | Fax: 044-2858 3156

Email: rahulm@sundarammutual.com

Website: www.sundarammutual.com