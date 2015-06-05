Franklin India Short Term Income (Bonus-Wkly)
|Fund Class
|:
|Short Term Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|5509.61
|NAV 05 Jun 2015
|1179.07
|0.53
(0.04%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|8078.64
|
|9412.32
Trailing Returns
Competitors of Franklin India Short Term Income (Bonus-Wkly) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H)
|13801.91
|18.05
|-2.26
|0.15
|2.04
|5.97
|UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q)
|10322.87
|13.65
|4.23
|2.93
|3.60
|6.49
|HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D)
|10174.20
|16.54
|5.86
|4.08
|4.47
|6.45
|Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic)
|6589.15
|14.41
|3.74
|2.23
|2.61
|5.52
|IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic)
|6378.67
|17.41
|3.27
|2.55
|3.10
|5.78
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Short Term Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|5509.61 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|28 Jan 02
|Fund Manager
|Santosh Kamat
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.00 (Rs) 23-09-2013
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,
Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013
Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27
Email: service@templeton.com
Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com