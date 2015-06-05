JUST IN

Franklin India Short Term Income (Bonus-Wkly)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 5509.61
NAV 05 Jun 2015 1179.07 0.53
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 8078.64
9412.32

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - 6.85 8.72 10.08 10.04
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.25
Nifty -1.23 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Competitors of Franklin India Short Term Income (Bonus-Wkly) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 5509.61 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 28 Jan 02
Fund Manager Santosh Kamat

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 23-09-2013
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Commercial Paper 2.15
Corporate Debts 94.75
Net CA & Others 3.11
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Franklin Templeton Asset Management (I) Pv,

Tower 2 12th and 13h Floor
Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 1-800-425 4255/6000 4255 | Fax: 022-56490622/27

Email: service@templeton.com

Website: www.franklintempletonindia.com