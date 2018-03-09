Sahara Growth Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|Equity - Diversified
|Fund House
|Sahara Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|13.27
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|138.81
|0.09
(0.06%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|4.89
|4.89
|52-WEEk
|4.89
|5.46
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|13.27 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|22 Jul 02
|Fund Manager
|A N Sridhar
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|3000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Sahara Asset Management Company Ltd,
97-989th Floor
Atlanta
Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021.
Phone: (022) 67520121 | Fax: (022) 66547855
Email: saharamutual@saharamutual.com
Website: www.saharamutual.com