Sector Name Amount Air-conditioners 1.67 Auto Ancillaries 2.77 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.70 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.47 Banks - Private Sector 20.86 Banks - Public Sector 5.51 Cables - Telephone 2.30 Cement - North India 3.74 › More