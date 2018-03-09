JUST IN

Sahara Growth Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Sahara Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 13.27
NAV 09 Mar 2018 138.81 0.09
(0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 4.89
4.89
52-WEEk 4.89
5.46

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 9.44 4.28
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.22 -1.18 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 13.27 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 22 Jul 02
Fund Manager A N Sridhar

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 3000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 95.94
Net CA & Others 3.98
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Air-conditioners 1.67
Auto Ancillaries 2.77
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.70
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.47
Banks - Private Sector 20.86
Banks - Public Sector 5.51
Cables - Telephone 2.30
Cement - North India 3.74
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 7.56
Reliance Inds. 6.05
Kotak Mah. Bank 4.24
ICICI Bank 3.88
Bajaj Finserv 3.82
B P C L 3.82
UltraTech Cem. 3.74
IndusInd Bank 3.44
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Sahara Asset Management Company Ltd,

97-989th Floor
Atlanta
Nariman Point Mumbai - 400021.

Phone: (022) 67520121 | Fax: (022) 66547855

Email: saharamutual@saharamutual.com

Website: www.saharamutual.com