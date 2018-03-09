JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Banking & PSU Debt Fund (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 532.69
NAV 09 Mar 2018 50.64 0.01
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 12.13 6.62 0.77 5.6 6.81
Category - - 3.46 21.19 13.02
Sensex -0.39 -2 4.53 16.13 16.2
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.6 17.85

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 532.69 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Oct 99
Fund Manager Kaustubh Gupta

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.19
Certificate of Deposits 35.79
Commercial Paper 12.81
Corporate Debts 35.15
Net CA & Others 2.26
ZCB 13.81
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com