Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 23.75
NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.03 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 6275.82
6275.82
52-WEEk 6275.82
7379.49

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.41 3.74 2.61 5.52 7.29
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.17 16.23
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Competitors of Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G) 13801.91 18.05 -2.27 0.15 2.04 5.97
Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G) 12847.42 19.17 3.61 2.24 2.93 6.41
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G) 10322.87 13.65 4.22 2.94 3.60 6.50
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G) 10174.20 16.52 5.85 4.07 4.47 6.45
Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G) 9412.32 19.92 5.32 5.42 5.93 8.92
Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 23.75 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 08 Aug 02
Fund Manager Murthy Nagarajan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 10.33
Commercial Paper 4.92
Govt. Securities 10.65
NCD 61.69
Net CA & Others 2.94
Reverse Repo 9.56
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.09
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com