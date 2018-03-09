JUST IN

Canara Robeco Income (Growth)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 247.73
NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.52 -0.01
(-0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 121.58
121.58
52-WEEk 120.04
132.50

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 19.79 - - 3.81 6.16
Sensex -0.35 -1.95 4.57 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 247.73 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 19 Aug 02
Fund Manager Avnish Jain

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 15.37
Corporate Debts 32.71
Govt. Securities 44.90
Net CA & Others 7.02
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Finance 24.51
NA 67.29
Petroleum Products 4.06
Power 4.14
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,

4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001

Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012

Email: crmf@canararobeco.com

Website: www.canararobeco.com