Canara Robeco Income (Growth)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|247.73
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|35.52
|-0.01
(-0.03%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|121.58
|
|121.58
|52-WEEk
|120.04
|
|132.50
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|247.73 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|19 Aug 02
|Fund Manager
|Avnish Jain
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|1.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,
4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001
Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012
Email: crmf@canararobeco.com
Website: www.canararobeco.com