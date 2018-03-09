JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Index Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Index
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 37.10
NAV 09 Mar 2018 99.96 -0.18
(-0.18%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 160.21
160.21
52-WEEk 156.02
197.67

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.47 14.39 5.19
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.25
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 37.10 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 10 Sep 02
Fund Manager Ajay Garg

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.15
CBLO 4.34
Derivatives 9.64
Equity 86.27
Rights 0.05
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.76
Auto Ancillaries 0.37
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.45
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.79
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.96
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.88
Banks - Private Sector 20.45
Banks - Public Sector 2.12
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.20
Reliance Inds. 7.00
H D F C 6.15
Infosys 4.99
ITC 4.81
ICICI Bank 4.29
Larsen & Toubro 3.47
TCS 3.21
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com