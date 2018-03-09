JUST IN

UTI-Monthly Income Scheme (G)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 663.19
NAV 09 Mar 2018 34.83 -0.02
(-0.06%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 260.69
271.51

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 6.83 6.97
Sensex -0.34 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.2 -1.16 4.01 15.75 18

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 663.19 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 Sep 02
Fund Manager Amandeep Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 14.52
Govt. Securities 18.45
NCD 63.51
Net CA & Others 3.55
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.56
Banks - Private Sector 4.74
Cement - North India 0.51
Cigarettes 0.72
Computers - Software - Large 0.89
Engineering - Turnkey Services 1.07
Finance & Investments 0.62
Mining / Minerals / Metals 0.42
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 2.04
ICICI Bank 1.21
Maruti Suzuki 1.09
Larsen & Toubro 1.07
IndusInd Bank 1.01
Infosys 0.77
Grasim Inds 0.76
ITC 0.72
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com