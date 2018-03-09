JUST IN

Canara Robeco Monthly Income Plan (Growth)

Fund Class : Monthly Income Plans - Long Term
Fund House : Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 360.27
NAV 09 Mar 2018 51.96 -0.01
(-0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 201.02
201.02
52-WEEk 201.02
264.92

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 5.17 4.96
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.23 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Monthly Income Plans
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 360.27 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 01 Mar 88
Fund Manager Ravi Gopalakrishna

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 7.58
Corporate Debts 35.37
Equity 24.18
Govt. Securities 27.72
Indian Mutual Funds 0.59
Net CA & Others 4.56
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto 2.57
Auto Ancillaries 0.38
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.27
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.39
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.01
Automobiles - Tractors 0.16
Banks - Private Sector 5.09
Bearings 0.12
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 2.12
Infosys 1.22
ICICI Bank 1.21
Kotak Mah. Bank 1.19
H D F C 1.05
Bajaj Finserv 1.04
Maruti Suzuki 1.01
Larsen & Toubro 0.94
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd,

4th Floor Construction House
5 Walchand Hirachand Marg
Ballard Estate Mumbai 400 001

Phone: +91 22 66585000 | Fax: +91 22 66585012

Email: crmf@canararobeco.com

Website: www.canararobeco.com