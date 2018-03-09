JUST IN

Tata Medium Term Fund - Regualr (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2.57
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.59 -0.01
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 77.61
77.61
52-WEEk 77.61
96.83

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 13.39 - - 5.12 6.72
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.23 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2.57 (31 Mar 11)
Inception Date 11 Nov 02
Fund Manager Murthy Nagarajan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
NCD 69.08
Net CA & Others 3.81
Reverse Repo 27.10
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.99
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com