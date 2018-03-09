Tata Medium Term Fund - Regualr (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Tata Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|2.57
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|26.59
|-0.01
(-0.04%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|77.61
|
|77.61
|52-WEEk
|77.61
|
|96.83
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|2.57 (31 Mar 11)
|Inception Date
|11 Nov 02
|Fund Manager
|Murthy Nagarajan
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Tata Asset Management Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.
Email: kiran@tataamc.com
Website: www.tatamutualfund.com