L&T Triple Ace Bond Fund - Bonus Plan

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 5.24
NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.28 0.00
(0.00%)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 253.37
601.89

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 21.81 0.25 0.74 4.96 5.49
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.2 -1.17 4.01 15.75 18

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 5.24 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 01 Nov 02
Fund Manager Shriram Ramanath

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 14-11-2002
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.65
Corporate Debts 93.99
Net CA & Others 4.36
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

L&T Investment Management Ltd,

6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098

Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070

Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in

Website: www.lntmf.com