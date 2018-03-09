L&T Triple Ace Bond Fund - Bonus Plan
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|L&T Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|5.24
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|16.28
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|253.37
|
|601.89
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|5.24 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|01 Nov 02
|Fund Manager
|Shriram Ramanath
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.00 (Rs) 14-11-2002
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
L&T Investment Management Ltd,
6th Floor Brindavan Plot No 177
CTS Road Kalina Santacruz
Mumbai - 400098
Phone: 91 22 6655 4000 | Fax: 022-66554070
Email: investor.line@lntmf.co.in
Website: www.lntmf.com