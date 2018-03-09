JUST IN

LIC MF Index Fund - Nifty Plan (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Index
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 68.39
NAV 09 Mar 2018 56.14 -0.13
(-0.23%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 19.91
23.84

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 2.01 13.92 5
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.25
Nifty -1.18 -1.15 4.02 15.77 18.02

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 68.39 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Nov 02
Fund Manager Ramnath Venkateswara

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.30 (Rs) 03-11-2003
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.65
Equity 99.82
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.98
Auto Ancillaries 0.50
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.98
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.22
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.92
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.12
Banks - Private Sector 23.62
Banks - Public Sector 2.85
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.46
Reliance Inds. 7.57
H D F C 6.76
ITC 5.56
Infosys 5.09
ICICI Bank 4.99
Larsen & Toubro 3.84
Kotak Mah. Bank 3.34
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com