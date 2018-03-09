Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.98 Auto Ancillaries 0.50 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.98 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.22 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.92 Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.12 Banks - Private Sector 23.62 Banks - Public Sector 2.85 › More