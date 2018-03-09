JUST IN

HSBC Equity Fund (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1058.30
NAV 09 Mar 2018 193.92 -0.78
(-0.40%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 598.66
697.06

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 13.65 7.4
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.2 -1.16 4.01 15.75 18

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1058.30 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Nov 02
Fund Manager Neelotpal Sahai

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.57
Equity 97.64
Net CA & Others 0.64
Rights 0.15
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 1.31
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.72
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.15
Banks - Private Sector 34.18
Cement - North India 1.48
Cement - South India 1.68
Cigarettes 3.89
Computers - Software - Large 8.96
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 10.07
ICICI Bank 8.61
Larsen & Toubro 7.11
Infosys 5.78
Reliance Inds. 5.52
Yes Bank 5.08
Axis Bank 4.26
H D F C 4.21
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in