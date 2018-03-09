JUST IN

HSBC Income Fund - Short Term Plan (G)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 85.28
NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.18 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1690.70
2604.31

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 17.07 3.66 2.62 5.38 7
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.21 -1.18 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 85.28 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Nov 02
Fund Manager Sanjay Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 5.11
Certificate of Deposits 1.38
Corporate Debts 69.22
Govt. Securities 6.15
Net CA & Others 2.18
ZCB 15.96
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in