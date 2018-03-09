JUST IN

HSBC Income Fund - Invest Plan (D)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 27.73
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.40 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 51.07
58.35

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 23.44 - - 1.17 4.6
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.19 -1.16 4.02 15.76 18.01

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 27.73 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Nov 02
Fund Manager Sanjay Shah

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.20 (Rs) 26-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 16.07
Corporate Debts 17.41
Govt. Securities 66.45
Net CA & Others 0.07
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,

16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.

Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600

Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in

Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in