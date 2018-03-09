HSBC Income Fund - Invest Plan (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|HSBC Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|27.73
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.40
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|51.07
|
|58.35
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|27.73 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|14 Nov 02
|Fund Manager
|Sanjay Shah
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.20 (Rs) 26-12-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd,
16 V N Road Fort
Mumbai - 400 001.
Phone: 044 - 66145000 | Fax: 40029600
Email: hsbcmf@hsbc.co.in
Website: www.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/in