JM G-Sec Fund - Regular Plan (Bonus)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 16.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.73 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 20.20
23.24

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 24.78 - - 0.79 6.07
Sensex -0.34 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 16.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 15 Sep 99
Fund Manager Vikas Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 14-06-2006
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.13
Govt. Securities 97.18
Net CA & Others 1.68
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.99
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

JM Capital Management Ltd,

Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388

Email: investor@jmfinancial.in

Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com