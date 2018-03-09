Aditya Birla SL Banking & PSU Debt Fund (Div-W)
|Fund Class
|:
|Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|532.69
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.04
|0.01
(0.10%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|2870.69
|
|2870.69
|52-WEEk
|527.06
|
|2870.69
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|532.69 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|15 Oct 99
|Fund Manager
|Kaustubh Gupta
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.02 (Rs) 06-03-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,
One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013
Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111
Email: connect@birlasunlife.com
Website: www.birlasunlife.com