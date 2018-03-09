JUST IN

SBI Magnum Income Fund - Bonus Option

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 53.19
NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.43 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1775.52
2252.48

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 15.65 - - 5.85 7.52
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.19 16.26
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 53.19 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 06 Oct 98
Fund Manager Dinesh Ahuja

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 18-09-2003
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.01
CBLO 5.94
Corporate Debts 55.96
Govt. Securities 37.20
Net CA & Others 1.47
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Banks 0.68
Construction 6.46
Finance 21.19
NA 44.62
Non - Ferrous Metals 6.63
Petroleum Products 2.22
Power 6.38
Transportation 12.40
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com