HDFC Floating Rate Income-Short Term-Retail(G)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1882.45
NAV 09 Mar 2018 29.11 0.01
(0.03%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 11505.17
17924.43

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.35 5.74 5.34 6.58 7.82
Sensex -0.35 -1.95 4.58 16.18 16.25
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Competitors of HDFC Floating Rate Income-Short Term-Retail(G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1882.45 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Dec 02
Fund Manager Shobhit Mehrotra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.07
Certificate of Deposits 4.41
Commercial Paper 7.55
Govt. Securities 3.88
NCD 68.06
Net CA & Others 6.38
T Bills 2.73
ZCB 6.98
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.06
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com