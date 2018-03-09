JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Dividend Yield Plus (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 723.20
NAV 09 Mar 2018 16.20 -0.03
(-0.18%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 1025.66
1025.66
52-WEEk 1025.66
1110.77

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 11.31 5.8
Sensex -0.34 -1.95 4.58 16.19 16.25
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 723.20 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Jan 03
Fund Manager Satyabrata Mohanty

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.43 (Rs) 18-12-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.95
Equity 97.07
Foreign Equity 1.36
Preference Shares 0.25
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.68
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.07
Banks - Private Sector 11.94
Banks - Public Sector 0.35
Cement - North India 0.38
Cement - South India 5.08
Chemicals 2.68
Cigarettes 3.17
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
ICICI Bank 5.49
Vedanta 4.60
ITC 3.17
IIFL Holdings 3.11
Dalmia Bhar. 3.07
Hind.Zinc 3.02
Mahanagar Gas 2.92
Sanofi India 2.63
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com