JUST IN

DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash Plus Fund - Reg (Div-W)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 8711.25
NAV 11 Mar 2018 10.35 -0.01
(-0.10%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 5623.70
8708.97

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 5.13 3.93 3.76 3.96 4.93
Sensex -0.33 -1.94 4.59 16.2 16.26
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Competitors of DHFL Pramerica Insta Cash Plus Fund - Reg (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 8711.25 (29 Feb 16)
Inception Date 14 Jan 03
Fund Manager Kumaresh Ramakrishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 25000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.01 (Rs) 01-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 4.20
Certificate of Deposits 16.66
Commercial Paper 74.65
Corporate Debts 0.75
T Bills 7.44
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 103.70
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,

Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.

Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100

Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com

Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com