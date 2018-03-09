JUST IN

Reliance Growth Fund - (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 8080.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 72.84 -0.30
(-0.41%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 6090.89
7437.02

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.82 19.04 10.31
Sensex -0.4 -2 4.52 16.12 16.19
Nifty -1.33 -1.3 3.87 15.59 17.84

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 8080.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 25 Sep 95
Fund Manager Manish Gunwani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 7.00 (Rs) 04-03-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.91
Certificate of Deposits 1.14
Derivatives 0.48
Equity 97.76
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.87
Auto Ancillaries 1.30
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.37
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.68
Banks - Private Sector 6.71
Banks - Public Sector 3.69
Breweries & Distilleries 2.17
Cement - North India 3.26
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Muthoot Finance 3.48
Birla Corpn. 3.26
St Bk of India 2.81
HSIL 2.77
Orient Paper 2.76
ICICI Bank 2.47
UPL 2.38
Cyient 2.12
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com