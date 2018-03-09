JUST IN

DHFL Pramerica PB Fund (Div-M)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 879.24
NAV 09 Mar 2018 13.18 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1206.33
1718.39

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.27 2.69 1.37 4.87 6.57
Sensex -0.35 -1.96 4.57 16.18 16.24
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 879.24 (29 Feb 16)
Inception Date 14 Jan 03
Fund Manager Rakesh Suri

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.08 (Rs) 23-02-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 16.06
Certificate of Deposits 4.11
Corporate Debts 75.40
Net CA & Others 2.24
ZCB 2.19
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DHLF Pramerica Asset Managers Private Ltd,

Nirlon House 2nd Floor
Dr.Annie Besant Road
Worli Mumbai - 400 030.

Phone: 022-61593000 | Fax: 022-61593100

Email: customercare@dhflpramericamf.com

Website: www.dhflpramericamf.com