Reliance ETF Junior BeES
|Fund Class
|:
|Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|Fund House
|:
|Reliance Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|107.00
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|288.59
|0.11
(0.04%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|124.56
|
|248.10
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|ETFs
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|107.00 (30 Nov 16)
|Inception Date
|06 Feb 03
|Fund Manager
|Payal Kaipunjal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|10000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|1.00 (Rs) 11-03-2014
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,
Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055
Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662
Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com
Website: www.reliancemutual.com