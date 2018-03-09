JUST IN

Reliance ETF Junior BeES

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 107.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 288.59 0.11
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 124.56
248.10

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.11 18.58 13.38
Sensex -0.3 -1.91 4.63 16.24 16.3
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options ETFs
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 107.00 (30 Nov 16)
Inception Date 06 Feb 03
Fund Manager Payal Kaipunjal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.00 (Rs) 11-03-2014
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.34
Equity 99.83
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 3.94
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.28
Banks - Public Sector 4.42
Breweries & Distilleries 2.50
Cement - North India 4.92
Chemicals 1.85
Computers - Software - Large 1.21
Construction 1.54
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
Titan Company 4.78
Bajaj Finserv 4.22
Motherson Sumi 3.94
JSW Steel 3.74
Britannia Inds. 3.70
Godrej Consumer 3.36
Piramal Enterp. 3.17
Shree Cement 2.94
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com