Kotak 50 (G)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 956.13
NAV 09 Mar 2018 215.49 -0.39
(-0.18%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1319.04
1438.36

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.16 12.82 6.58
Sensex -0.29 -1.9 4.63 16.24 16.31
Nifty -1.21 -1.18 3.99 15.73 17.98

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 956.13 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 11 Dec 98
Fund Manager Harish Krishnan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.65
Corporate Debts 0.00
Derivatives - Stock Call Option 0.04
Equity 96.12
Fixed Deposits 0.44
Indian Mutual Funds 0.93
Warrants 1.40
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 3.08
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.05
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 4.65
Banks - Private Sector 22.67
Banks - Public Sector 4.01
Bearings 1.26
Cement - North India 2.71
Cement - South India 1.76
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 8.72
ICICI Bank 6.63
Reliance Inds. 6.01
IndusInd Bank 4.88
Larsen & Toubro 3.94
ITC 3.77
Maruti Suzuki 3.77
GAIL (India) 2.50
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Lt,

27 BKC C-27 G Block Bandra Kurla
Complex Bandra(E)
Mumbai - 400 051.

Phone: 91-22-66384400 | Fax: 91-22-66384455

Email: fundaccops@kotakmutual.com

Website: www.kotakmutual.com