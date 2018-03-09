JUST IN

Reliance Medium Term Fund - (Bonus)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 3256.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.84 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 8925.02
12463.38

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.95 6.44 5.12 6.65 8.01
Sensex -0.29 -1.9 4.63 16.24 16.31
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.99 15.73 17.98

Competitors of Reliance Medium Term Fund - (Bonus) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 3256.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 13 Feb 03
Fund Manager Amit Tripathy

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.00 (Rs) 29-03-2005
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 0.28
Certificate of Deposits 0.24
Commercial Paper 1.92
Govt. Securities 4.23
NCD 79.96
Net CA & Others 3.81
PTC 2.11
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com