Tata Index Sensex Fund - Regular
|Fund Class
|:
|Equity - Index
|Fund House
|:
|Tata Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|5.95
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|81.10
|-0.10
(-0.12%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|4.92
|
|4.92
|52-WEEk
|4.78
|
|7.44
Trailing Returns
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Equity
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|5.95 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|20 Feb 03
|Fund Manager
|Sonam Udasi
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|2.50 (Rs) 23-12-2003
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
Tata Asset Management Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.
Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.
Email: kiran@tataamc.com
Website: www.tatamutualfund.com