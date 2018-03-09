JUST IN

Tata Index Sensex Fund - Regular

Fund Class : Equity - Index
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 5.95
NAV 09 Mar 2018 81.10 -0.10
(-0.12%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 4.92
4.92
52-WEEk 4.78
7.44

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 4.98 15.45 5.25
Sensex -0.29 -1.9 4.64 16.25 16.31
Nifty -1.21 -1.18 4 15.74 17.99

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 5.95 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Feb 03
Fund Manager Sonam Udasi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.50 (Rs) 23-12-2003
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.27
Net CA & Others 0.18
Reverse Repo 0.38
Rights 0.16
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.44
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.33
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.44
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 1.17
Banks - Private Sector 28.29
Banks - Public Sector 2.93
Cigarettes 6.69
Computers - Software - Large 12.63
› More
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 11.31
Reliance Inds. 9.15
H D F C 8.61
Infosys 6.91
ITC 6.69
ICICI Bank 6.00
Larsen & Toubro 4.75
TCS 4.60
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com