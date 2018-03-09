JUST IN

Reliance Income Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 286.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 53.82 -0.02
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 958.07
1282.30

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 19.02 - - 2.97 5.77
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.32 -1.29 3.88 15.61 17.85

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 286.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 Dec 97
Fund Manager Prashant Pimple

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.03
CBLO 1.00
Commercial Paper 9.81
Govt. Securities 71.55
NCD 12.81
Net CA & Others 4.80
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com