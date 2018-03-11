JUST IN

HDFC Liquid Fund - Premium (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 5976.25
NAV 11 Mar 2018 3462.02 1.27
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 25547.91
33462.59

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 8.2 6.23 6.45 6.63 7.45
Sensex -0.29 -1.9 4.64 16.25 16.31
Nifty -1.22 -1.18 3.99 15.73 17.98

Competitors of HDFC Liquid Fund - Premium (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 5976.25 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 17 Oct 00
Fund Manager Anupam Joshi

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 10000000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.20
Certificate of Deposits 29.22
Commercial Paper 41.02
Fixed Deposits 2.39
NCD 8.01
T Bills 22.45
ZCB 1.11
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 104.40
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Ramon House 3rd Floor H.T.Parekh
Marg 169 Backbay Reclamation
Churchgate Mumbai - 400 020.

Phone: 022 - 6631 6333 | Fax: 022 - 6658 0200

Email: cliser@hdfcindia.com

Website: www.hdfcfund.com