SBI Magnum Equity Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 468.59
NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.54 0.03
NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1959.16
Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 0.92 12.48 6.64
Sensex -0.4 -2.01 4.52 16.12 16.18
Nifty -1.31 -1.27 3.89 15.62 17.87

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 468.59 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 29 Oct 90
Fund Manager R Srinivasan

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 2.00 (Rs) 25-05-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 1.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.13
CBLO 4.51
Equity 95.74
Indian Mutual Funds 0.09
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 2.15
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.28
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 2.17
Banks - Private Sector 20.99
Banks - Public Sector 5.32
Cigarettes 3.06
Computers - Software - Large 14.08
Engineering - Turnkey Services 3.33
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.56
Reliance Inds. 7.27
ICICI Bank 6.27
St Bk of India 5.32
Infosys 5.32
Bharti Airtel 5.16
Kotak Mah. Bank 5.16
HCL Technologies 3.72
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com