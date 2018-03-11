SBI Magnum InstaCash - Cash Plan
|Fund Class
|:
|Liquid Funds
|Fund House
|:
|SBI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|3468.42
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|3809.03
|0.69
(0.02%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|3919.98
|
|7657.41
Trailing Returns
Competitors of SBI Magnum InstaCash - Cash Plan fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G)
|34690.97
|8.27
|6.36
|6.65
|6.59
|6.77
|ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G)
|32480.92
|7.19
|6.27
|6.54
|6.50
|6.69
|HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|27433.24
|8.20
|6.23
|6.54
|6.45
|6.63
|SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|26524.95
|7.29
|6.22
|6.50
|6.46
|6.64
|UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G)
|21812.16
|6.83
|6.14
|6.49
|6.50
|6.71
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Liquid Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|3468.42 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|13 May 99
|Fund Manager
|Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
|
|
|
|
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
SBI Funds Management Ltd,
9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.
Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663
Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com
Website: www.sbimf.com