JM Short Term Fund - (G)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 27.66
NAV 09 Mar 2018 24.26 0.01
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 30.97
34.43

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 9.82 3.89 2.95 5.93 7.03
Sensex -0.28 -1.89 4.64 16.25 16.32
Nifty -1.2 -1.17 4 15.74 17.99

Competitors of JM Short Term Fund - (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G) 13801.91 18.05 -2.27 0.15 2.04 5.97
Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G) 12847.42 19.17 3.61 2.24 2.93 6.41
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G) 10322.87 13.65 4.22 2.94 3.60 6.50
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G) 10174.20 16.52 5.85 4.07 4.47 6.45
Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G) 9412.32 19.92 5.32 5.42 5.93 8.92
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 27.66 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 04 Apr 03
Fund Manager Vikas Agrawal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 43.04
Commercial Paper 20.72
Corporate Debts 11.42
Govt. Securities 24.03
Net CA & Others 0.78
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.99
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

JM Capital Management Ltd,

Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388

Email: investor@jmfinancial.in

Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com