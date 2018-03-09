Sector Name Amount Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.70 Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.08 Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.70 Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.02 Banks - Private Sector 9.13 Banks - Public Sector 3.89 Bearings 1.54 Cement - North India 1.22 › More