SBI Magnum Multiplier Fund (D)

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1269.74
NAV 09 Mar 2018 94.11 -11.10
(-10.55%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1781.32
2233.00

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - - 4.66 5.55
Sensex -0.39 -2 4.53 16.13 16.19
Nifty -1.32 -1.29 3.88 15.61 17.86

Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1269.74 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 14 Jan 93
Fund Manager Saurabh Pant

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 11.00 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.05
CBLO 5.70
Derivatives 0.03
Equity 96.56
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 2.70
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.08
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.70
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.02
Banks - Private Sector 9.13
Banks - Public Sector 3.89
Bearings 1.54
Cement - North India 1.22
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Company Name
ICICI Bank 7.03
Bharti Airtel 5.41
Sheela Foam 4.43
Reliance Inds. 4.12
M & M Fin. Serv. 3.94
St Bk of India 3.89
Thermax 3.50
Jubilant Food. 3.49
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com