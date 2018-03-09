JUST IN

UTI-Master Equity Plan Unit Scheme

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1374.43
NAV 09 Mar 2018 102.55 -0.22
(-0.21%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1770.69
1984.83

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes - - 1.23 13.5 8.5
Sensex -0.25 -1.86 4.68 16.29 16.36
Nifty -1.21 -1.18 4 15.74 17.99

Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Equity
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1374.43 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 31 Mar 03
Fund Manager Sanjay Dongre

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 500.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.00 (Rs) 08-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Equity 99.31
Fixed Deposits 0.30
Net CA & Others 0.39
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
Auto Ancillaries 0.01
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.68
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 6.04
Banks - Private Sector 23.21
Banks - Public Sector 3.57
Bearings 0.89
Cement - North India 5.63
Cement - South India 3.65
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Company Name
HDFC Bank 9.56
ICICI Bank 4.82
Axis Bank 4.20
Maruti Suzuki 3.93
Infosys 3.77
Reliance Inds. 3.75
Larsen & Toubro 3.73
IndusInd Bank 3.67
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com