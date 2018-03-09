JUST IN

DSP BR Short Term Fund (Div-W)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 834.34
NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.18 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2852.62
5728.56

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 16.59 4.1 2.34 5.98 7.23
Sensex -0.27 -1.88 4.66 16.27 16.34
Nifty -1.23 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Competitors of DSP BR Short Term Fund (Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 834.34 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 30 Aug 02
Fund Manager Laukik Bagwe

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.03 (Rs) 07-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.07
CBLO 4.17
Commercial Paper 1.06
Govt. Securities 9.00
NCD 85.41
Net CA & Others 0.29
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com