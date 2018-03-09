DSP BR Income Opportunities Fund (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Short Term Income Funds
|Fund House
|:
|DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|827.26
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|28.33
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|6382.71
|
|7418.55
Trailing Returns
Competitors of DSP BR Income Opportunities Fund (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G)
|13801.91
|18.05
|-2.27
|0.15
|2.04
|5.97
|Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|12847.42
|19.17
|3.61
|2.24
|2.93
|6.41
|UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G)
|10322.87
|13.65
|4.22
|2.94
|3.60
|6.50
|HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G)
|10174.20
|16.52
|5.85
|4.07
|4.47
|6.45
|Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G)
|9412.32
|19.92
|5.32
|5.42
|5.93
|8.92
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Short Term Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|827.26 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|12 May 03
|Fund Manager
|Laukik Bagwe
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|1000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,
Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.
Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181
Email: service@dspblackrock.com
Website: www.dspblackrock.com