JUST IN

DSP BR Income Opportunities Fund (G)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 827.26
NAV 09 Mar 2018 28.33 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 6382.71
7418.55

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 19.49 2.39 3.03 6.26 8.36
Sensex -0.24 -1.85 4.69 16.31 16.37
Nifty -1.21 -1.18 3.99 15.73 17.98

Competitors of DSP BR Income Opportunities Fund (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (G) 13801.91 18.05 -2.27 0.15 2.04 5.97
Reliance Short Term Fund - Direct (G) 12847.42 19.17 3.61 2.24 2.93 6.41
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (G) 10322.87 13.65 4.22 2.94 3.60 6.50
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (G) 10174.20 16.52 5.85 4.07 4.47 6.45
Franklin India Short Term Income - Direct (G) 9412.32 19.92 5.32 5.42 5.93 8.92
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 827.26 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 12 May 03
Fund Manager Laukik Bagwe

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 1000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 1.60
Commercial Paper 0.67
NCD 97.20
PTC 0.60
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.07
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

DSP BlackRock Asset Management Company Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre
10th Floor
Nariman Point Mumbai 400 021.

Phone: 022-66578000 | Fax: 022-66578181

Email: service@dspblackrock.com

Website: www.dspblackrock.com