SBI Magnum Instacash - Liquid Floater Plan (D)
|Fund Class
|:
|Liquid Funds
|Fund House
|:
|SBI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|55.92
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|1031.39
|0.20
(0.02%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|48.05
|
|62.36
Trailing Returns
Competitors of SBI Magnum Instacash - Liquid Floater Plan (D) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D)
|34690.97
|8.26
|6.36
|6.65
|6.59
|6.77
|ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others)
|32480.92
|8.15
|6.27
|6.61
|6.50
|6.69
|IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic)
|13550.97
|7.26
|6.29
|6.57
|6.54
|6.71
|UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi)
|13070.39
|6.39
|6.57
|6.55
|0.12
|2.26
|Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years
|10194.33
|7.22
|6.34
|6.61
|6.61
|6.78
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Liquid Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|55.92 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|16 Sep 02
|Fund Manager
|R Arun
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|1.02 (Rs) 02-03-2018
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
SBI Funds Management Ltd,
9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.
Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663
Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com
Website: www.sbimf.com