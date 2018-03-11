JUST IN

SBI Magnum Instacash - Liquid Floater Plan (D)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 55.92
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1031.39 0.20
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 48.05
62.36

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 3.86 4.51 5.42 5.67 6.53
Sensex -0.24 -1.85 4.69 16.31 16.37
Nifty -1.22 -1.18 3.99 15.73 17.98

Competitors of SBI Magnum Instacash - Liquid Floater Plan (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 55.92 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Sep 02
Fund Manager R Arun

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 1.02 (Rs) 02-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.09
CBLO 99.33
Net CA & Others 0.58
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

SBI Funds Management Ltd,

9th floorCrescenzoC-39&39
G BlockBandra-kurla complex
Bandra (east)Mumbai-400 051.

Phone: 022-61793000 | Fax: 022-2218 9663

Email: partnerforlife@sbimf.com

Website: www.sbimf.com