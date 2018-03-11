JUST IN

Tata Liquid Fund - Regular (Div-D)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : Tata Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 2603.25
NAV 11 Mar 2018 1114.52 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 4544.96
4544.96
52-WEEk 3278.45
6379.25

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 6.99 6.05 6.56 6.85 7.45
Sensex -0.27 -1.88 4.66 16.28 16.34
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Competitors of Tata Liquid Fund - Regular (Div-D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (D) 34690.97 8.26 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (Div-Others) 32480.92 8.15 6.27 6.61 6.50 6.69
IDFC Cash Fund - Direct (Div-Periodic) 13550.97 7.26 6.29 6.57 6.54 6.71
UTI-Money Market Fund - Inst (Flexi) 13070.39 6.39 6.57 6.55 0.12 2.26
Invesco India Liquid Fund - UD - Below 3 years 10194.33 7.22 6.34 6.61 6.61 6.78
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 2603.25 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 20 May 03
Fund Manager Amit Somani

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.22 (Rs) 10-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
CBLO 2.09
Certificate of Deposits 7.11
Commercial Paper 60.24
Fixed Deposits 9.90
Reverse Repo 0.09
T Bills 27.49
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 106.92
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Tata Asset Management Ltd,

Mafatlal Centre9th Floor
Nariman Point
Mumbai - 400 021.

Phone: 022 - 6657 8282. | Fax: 022 - 2261 3782.

Email: kiran@tataamc.com

Website: www.tatamutualfund.com