LIC MF Savings Plus Fund (G)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : LIC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1049.94
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.39 0.01
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 2615.35
4559.50

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 13.2 5.76 5.72 6.4 7.33
Sensex -0.26 -1.87 4.67 16.28 16.35
Nifty -1.22 -1.19 3.98 15.72 17.97

Competitors of LIC MF Savings Plus Fund (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1049.94 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 29 May 03
Fund Manager Rahul Singh

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 0.28
Certificate of Deposits 18.58
Commercial Paper 46.73
Corporate Debts 29.81
Floating Rate Instruments 1.53
Net CA & Others 1.18
T Bills 1.89
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Mgmt Ltd,

4th Floor Industrial Assurance
Buildg Opp.Churchgate Station
Mumbai 400 020.

Phone: 022-66016000 | Fax: 022-22843660

Email: corp.office@licnomuramf.com

Website: www.licmf.com