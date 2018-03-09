JUST IN

IDFC SSIF - MTP - Regular (Div-Bimonthly)

Fund Class : Income Funds
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 584.10
NAV 09 Mar 2018 11.60 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 4056.18
4978.89

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 14.16 2.3 0.95 4.87 7.13
Sensex -0.21 -1.82 4.72 16.34 16.41
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.96 15.7 17.95

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 584.10 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 16 Jun 03
Fund Manager Suyash Choudhary

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.07 (Rs) 29-11-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Cash Management Bill 7.83
CBLO 0.03
Certificate of Deposits 4.81
Commercial Paper 0.10
Govt. Securities 41.62
NCD 50.65
Net CA & Others 4.64
T Bills 5.51
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 115.19
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

IDFC Asset Management Company Ltd,

Tower16th FloorOne Indiabulls Centr
841 Senapati Bapat Marg
Elphinstone Road(West) Mumbai-400013

Phone: 022-66289999 | Fax: 022-24215052

Email: investor@idfcmf.com

Website: www.idfcmf.com