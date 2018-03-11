JUST IN

Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate - STP-Retail(Div-W)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 68.14
NAV 11 Mar 2018 103.78 -0.05
(-0.05%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth 9069.44
9069.44
52-WEEk 3909.17
13193.63

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 7.71 6.11 6.53 6.71 7.47
Sensex -0.25 -1.86 4.68 16.3 16.36
Nifty -1.23 -1.2 3.98 15.71 17.96

Competitors of Aditya Birla SL Floating Rate - STP-Retail(Div-W) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Reg(Div-Others) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (D) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Reliance Medium Term Fund - (D) 11793.98 15.01 6.45 4.75 5.12 6.65
ICICI Pru Savings Fund - Direct(Div-Others) 11288.08 14.63 7.87 5.58 5.63 7.29
UTI-Treasury Advantage Fund - Inst - Direct(Flexi) 10507.28 11.42 6.45 5.88 6.04 6.99
Performance Chart

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 68.14 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 03 Jun 03
Fund Manager Mohit Sharma

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.19 (Rs) 05-03-2018
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 28 Feb 2018
Category Share (%)
Bills Discounted 9.34
CBLO 0.69
Certificate of Deposits 17.92
Commercial Paper 51.27
Corporate Debts 5.63
Fixed Deposits 3.31
Net CA & Others 1.38
T Bills 9.25
   As On 28 Feb 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.01
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Birla Sunlife Asset Management Company Ltd,

One India Bulls CentreTower 1
17th FlrJupiter Mill Compound
841Elphinstone Road Mumbai 400013

Phone: 43568000 | Fax: 43568110/8111

Email: connect@birlasunlife.com

Website: www.birlasunlife.com