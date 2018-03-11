JUST IN

UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan (G)

Fund Class : Liquid Funds
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 7326.72
NAV 11 Mar 2018 2655.23 0.46
(0.02%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 17952.90
26314.27

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 6.23 5.52 5.76 5.95 6.75
Sensex -0.22 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.39
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.97 15.7 17.95

Competitors of UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
Aditya Birla SL Cash Plus - Direct (G) 34690.97 8.27 6.36 6.65 6.59 6.77
ICICI Pru Liquid Plan - Direct (G) 32480.92 7.19 6.27 6.54 6.50 6.69
HDFC Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 27433.24 8.20 6.23 6.54 6.45 6.63
SBI Premier Liquid Fund - Direct (G) 26524.95 7.29 6.22 6.50 6.46 6.64
UTI-Liquid - Cash Plan - Inst - Direct (G) 21812.16 6.83 6.14 6.49 6.50 6.71
Performance Chart

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Liquid Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 7326.72 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Jun 03
Fund Manager Amandeep Chopra

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 100000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 18.07
Commercial Paper 67.20
Fixed Deposits 7.78
Govt. Securities 1.73
Net CA & Others 3.08
T Bills 2.14
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com