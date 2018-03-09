UTI-Short Term Income Fund (D)
|Fund Class
|Short Term Income Funds
|Fund House
|UTI Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|1146.74
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.99
|0.00
(0.00%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|52-WEEk
|9440.17
|12521.37
Trailing Returns
Competitors of UTI-Short Term Income Fund (D) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H)
|13801.91
|18.05
|-2.26
|0.15
|2.04
|5.97
|UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q)
|10322.87
|13.65
|4.23
|2.93
|3.60
|6.49
|HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D)
|10174.20
|16.54
|5.86
|4.08
|4.47
|6.45
|Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic)
|6589.15
|14.41
|3.74
|2.23
|2.61
|5.52
|IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic)
|6378.67
|17.41
|3.27
|2.55
|3.10
|5.78
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Dividend
|Options
|Short Term Income Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|1146.74 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|23 Jun 03
|Fund Manager
|Sudhir Agarwal
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|30000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|0.25 (Rs) 22-03-2017
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,
UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051
Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578
Email: service@uti.co.in
Website: www.utimf.com