JUST IN

UTI-Short Term Income Fund (D)

Fund Class : Short Term Income Funds
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 1146.74
NAV 09 Mar 2018 15.99 0.00
(0.00%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 9440.17
12521.37

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 12.62 3.38 2.72 5.56 7.46
Sensex -0.22 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.39
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.96 15.7 17.95

Competitors of UTI-Short Term Income Fund (D) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
HDFC Corporate Debt Opportunities Fund (Div-H) 13801.91 18.05 -2.26 0.15 2.04 5.97
UTI-Short Term Income Fund - Inst - Direct (Div-Q) 10322.87 13.65 4.23 2.93 3.60 6.49
HDFC Short Term Opportunities Fund (D) 10174.20 16.54 5.86 4.08 4.47 6.45
Tata Short Term Bond Fund - (Div-Periodic) 6589.15 14.41 3.74 2.23 2.61 5.52
IDFC SSIF - STP - Regular (Div-Periodic) 6378.67 17.41 3.27 2.55 3.10 5.78
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Dividend
Options Short Term Income Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 1146.74 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Jun 03
Fund Manager Sudhir Agarwal

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 30000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid 0.25 (Rs) 22-03-2017
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Jan 2018
Category Share (%)
Certificate of Deposits 2.40
Commercial Paper 3.12
Fixed Deposits 0.14
Govt. Securities 13.86
NCD 57.36
Net CA & Others 17.05
PSU & PFI Bonds 4.37
PTC 1.68
› More
   As On 31 Jan 2018
Sector Name Amount
NA 99.98
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd,

UTI Towers Gn Block
Bandra Kurla Complex
Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 051

Phone: 022-66786666 | Fax: 66786503;66786578

Email: service@uti.co.in

Website: www.utimf.com