JM Floater Fund - LTP (G)
|Fund Class
|:
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Fund House
|:
|JM Financial Mutual Fund
|Aum(Rs Cr)
|:
|11.56
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|26.70
|0.01
(0.04%)
NAV High-Low (in Rs)
|ONE Mth
|
|52-WEEk
|175.16
|
|257.73
Trailing Returns
Competitors of JM Floater Fund - LTP (G) fund
|Schemes
|FUND
SIZE()
|1-Wk
(%)
|1-Mth
(%)
|3-Mth
(%)
|6-Mth
(%)
|1-Yr
(%)
|ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G)
|21564.11
|13.38
|6.94
|5.42
|5.60
|6.95
|Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G)
|19275.43
|13.57
|6.81
|5.74
|5.80
|7.37
|Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G)
|15075.43
|13.80
|7.09
|5.81
|5.90
|6.98
|Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G)
|12430.22
|13.34
|7.67
|6.69
|6.90
|8.07
|HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G)
|11917.24
|15.08
|5.50
|4.91
|5.51
|7.05
Fund Features
|Types of Scheme
|Growth
|Options
|Ultra Short Term Funds
|Assets Size (Rs in Cr)
|11.56 (31 Dec 10)
|Inception Date
|23 Jun 03
|Fund Manager
|Shalini Tibrewala
Investment Details
|Minimum Investment
|5000.00
|Purchase Redemption
|DAILY
|Last Dividend paid
|(Rs)
|Entry Load
|0.00%
|EXIT Load
|0.00.
Fund Activity
Fund DETAILS
Asset Management Co.
Registered Address
JM Capital Management Ltd,
Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.
Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388
Email: investor@jmfinancial.in
Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com