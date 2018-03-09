JUST IN

JM Floater Fund - LTP (G)

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 11.56
NAV 09 Mar 2018 26.70 0.01
(0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 175.16
257.73

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 9.27 6.47 6.95 7.37 8.18
Sensex -0.22 -1.83 4.71 16.33 16.4
Nifty -1.24 -1.21 3.96 15.7 17.95

Competitors of JM Floater Fund - LTP (G) fund

Schemes FUND
SIZE() 		1-Wk
(%)		 1-Mth
(%)		 3-Mth
(%)		 6-Mth
(%)		 1-Yr
(%)
ICICI Pru Flexible Income Plan - Regular (G) 21564.11 13.38 6.94 5.42 5.60 6.95
Aditya Birla SL Savings Fund - Direct (G) 19275.43 13.57 6.81 5.74 5.80 7.37
Reliance Money Manager Fund - Direct (G) 15075.43 13.80 7.09 5.81 5.90 6.98
Franklin India Ultra-Short Bond - Direct (G) 12430.22 13.34 7.67 6.69 6.90 8.07
HDFC Cash Mgmt - Treasury Advantage-Direct (G) 11917.24 15.08 5.50 4.91 5.51 7.05
› More

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Ultra Short Term Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 11.56 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 23 Jun 03
Fund Manager Shalini Tibrewala

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
CBLO 15.73
Certificate of Deposits 19.40
Commercial Paper 48.16
Corporate Debts 4.87
Net CA & Others 11.84
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

JM Capital Management Ltd,

Office B 8th Floor Cnergy
Appasaheb Marathe Marg
Prabhadevi Mumbai - 400 025.

Phone: (022) 3987 7777 | Fax: (022) 2652 8388

Email: investor@jmfinancial.in

Website: www.jmfinancialmf.com