JUST IN

Reliance GSF - (G)

Fund Class : Gilt Funds - Short Term
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Aum(Rs Cr) : 74.00
NAV 09 Mar 2018 22.31 -0.01
(-0.04%)

NAV High-Low (in Rs)

ONE Mth
52-WEEk 1231.79
1646.83

Trailing Returns

% 1-week 1-Mth 6-Mths 1-Yr 3-Yrs
Schemes 25.25 - - 3.71 7.39
Sensex -0.24 -1.85 4.69 16.3 16.37
Nifty -1.23 -1.2 3.97 15.71 17.96

Performance Chart

See NAV History

2Y 1Y 6M 1M 5D

Fund Features

Types of Scheme Growth
Options Gilt Funds
Assets Size (Rs in Cr) 74.00 (31 Dec 10)
Inception Date 27 Jun 03
Fund Manager Prashant Pimple

Investment Details

Minimum Investment 5000.00
Purchase Redemption DAILY
Last Dividend paid (Rs)
Entry Load 0.00%
EXIT Load 0.00.

Fund Activity

   As On 31 Dec 2017
Category Share (%)
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.02
CBLO 17.47
Govt. Securities 80.93
Net CA & Others 1.58
› More
   As On 31 Dec 2017
Sector Name Amount
NA 100.00
› More

Fund DETAILS

Asset Management Co.

Registered Address

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd,

Reliance Center 7th Floor South
Wing Off Western Express
Highway Santacruz(E) Mumbai-400055

Phone: 022-33031000/30301111 | Fax: 022-33037662

Email: customer_care@reliancemutual.com

Website: www.reliancemutual.com